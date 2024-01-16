Texas vs. Kansas January 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas Jayhawks (7-6) play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Texas Longhorns (14-1), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Moody Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
Texas vs. Kansas Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Texas Players to Watch
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Madison Booker: 13.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kansas Players to Watch
- Taiyanna Jackson: 12.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Holly Kersgieter: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- S'Mya Nichols: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zakiyah Franklin: 11.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wyvette Mayberry: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
