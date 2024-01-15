On Monday, January 15, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 31.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Thunder are getting 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this season.

Jalen Williams is averaging 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is making 51.8% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Josh Giddey is averaging 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is making 45.0% of his shots from the floor.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 25.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in league).

LeBron James posts 25.3 points, 7.4 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Austin Reaves averages 15.0 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell puts up 14.8 points, 2.9 boards and 6.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Taurean Prince averages 9.9 points, 1.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Thunder vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Thunder 114.2 Points Avg. 121.3 114.7 Points Allowed Avg. 112.7 48.5% Field Goal % 49.9% 35.7% Three Point % 39.1%

