The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) play the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 6:30 PM ET on Monday.

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Game Information

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Brian Myles: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Charles Smith IV: 12 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Felix Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Javontae Hopkins: 13 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Andre Nunley: 4.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

UAPB Players to Watch

Rashad Williams: 19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Joe French: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylen Milton: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Lonnell Martin Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ismael Plet: 5.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Stat Comparison

Prairie View A&M Rank Prairie View A&M AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank 273rd 71.2 Points Scored 86.9 11th 335th 79.1 Points Allowed 89.3 363rd 297th 33.9 Rebounds 33.8 300th 165th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 7.6 299th 333rd 5.3 3pt Made 11.9 3rd 345th 10.2 Assists 16.8 35th 259th 12.6 Turnovers 12.8 269th

