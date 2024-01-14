Texas A&M vs. Tennessee January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (7-5) play a fellow SEC team, the Texas A&M Aggies (12-1), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Reed Arena. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Lauren Ware: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Janiah Barker: 13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Endyia Rogers: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sahara Jones: 6.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Karoline Striplin: 12.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sara Puckett: 11.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jasmine Powell: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jewel Spear: 11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jillian Hollingshead: 6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
