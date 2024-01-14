North Texas vs. Wichita State January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (5-8) play a fellow AAC squad, the North Texas Eagles (10-3), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.
North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
North Texas Players to Watch
- Desiray Kernal: 16.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tommisha Lampkin: 13.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Desiree Wooten: 5.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dyani Robinson: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniela Abies: 11.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Salese Blow: 9.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ornella Niankan: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
