The Wichita State Shockers (5-8) play a fellow AAC squad, the North Texas Eagles (10-3), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Information

North Texas Players to Watch

Desiray Kernal: 16.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

