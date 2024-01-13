UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC slate includes the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) against the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC), at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Elijah Elliott: 15.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 8.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- JJ Howard: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Trevin Dorius: 9.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Tanner Toolson: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Drake Allen: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden McClanahan: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell: 11.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Valley Rank
|211th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|67.7
|319th
|337th
|79.2
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|138th
|247th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|33.5
|309th
|226th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|287th
|345th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|4.8
|349th
|175th
|13.6
|Assists
|14.1
|140th
|331st
|14.2
|Turnovers
|11.8
|182nd
