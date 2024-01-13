The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) match up with the Orlando Magic (19-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13, 2024. The matchup airs on BSOK and BSFL.

Thunder vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, BSFL

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.4 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 boards per contest.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.7 points, 2.5 assists and 7.7 boards per contest.

Jalen Williams averages 18 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Josh Giddey puts up 11.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.9 points, 1.3 assists and 3.9 boards.

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gets the Magic 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 21 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.

Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while putting up 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Goga Bitadze this season.

Thunder vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Thunder Magic 121.2 Points Avg. 113 112.9 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 49.7% Field Goal % 47.4% 38.6% Three Point % 33.2%

