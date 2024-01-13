Texas Tech vs. Kansas State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 squad, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Tech Games
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Warren Washington: 9.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Joe Toussaint: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 15.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 9.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Cam Carter: 16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tylor Perry: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David N'Guessan: 7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- William McNair: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|Kansas State AVG
|Kansas State Rank
|127th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|77.0
|134th
|54th
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|166th
|110th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|40.6
|45th
|122nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|12.0
|25th
|62nd
|9.0
|3pt Made
|7.8
|154th
|104th
|14.8
|Assists
|15.3
|93rd
|121st
|11.1
|Turnovers
|14.2
|332nd
