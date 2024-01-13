The New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-6, 0-0 Southland) in a matchup of Southland teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas A&M-CC vs. New Orleans Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M-CC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

  • Garry Clark: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dayne Prim: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lance Amir-Paul: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen Dease: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans Players to Watch

  • Jordan Johnson: 21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jamond Vincent: 7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jah Short: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D'Ante Bell: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison

New Orleans Rank New Orleans AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank
195th 74.4 Points Scored 76.3 152nd
302nd 76.6 Points Allowed 67.6 100th
152nd 37.2 Rebounds 41.8 23rd
179th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 12.3 16th
338th 5.2 3pt Made 5.6 324th
325th 11.2 Assists 15.5 77th
237th 12.4 Turnovers 12.7 262nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.