The Houston Cougars (9-3) face the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

TCU vs. Houston Game Information

TCU Players to Watch

Sedona Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.2 BLK

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.2 BLK Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

22.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaden Owens: 8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Houston Players to Watch

Laila Blair: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK N'Yah Boyd: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Bria Patterson: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK Maliyah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

