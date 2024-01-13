Lamar vs. Nicholls January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) meeting the Lamar Cardinals (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lamar vs. Nicholls Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Lamar Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Players to Watch
- Akasha Davis: 13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sabria Dean: 13.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacei Denley: 7.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- R'Mani Taylor: 6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nicholls Players to Watch
- Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Betzalys Delgado: 5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.