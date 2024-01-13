Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland slate includes the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) at 2:00 PM ET.
Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
