Houston vs. TCU January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Houston Cougars (9-3) meeting the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Houston vs. TCU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Houston Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Players to Watch
- Laila Blair: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- N'Yah Boyd: 11.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bria Patterson: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maliyah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
TCU Players to Watch
- Sedona Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.2 BLK
- Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.