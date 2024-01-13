The Houston Cougars (12-0, 0-0 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Schollmaier Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN.

Houston vs. TCU Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK LJ Cryer: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK J'wan Roberts: 7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

TCU Players to Watch

Emanuel Miller: 16.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Micah Peavy: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK JaKobe Coles: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Avery Anderson III: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Houston vs. TCU Stat Comparison

TCU Rank TCU AVG Houston AVG Houston Rank 13th 86.5 Points Scored 75.5 172nd 122nd 68.5 Points Allowed 50.0 1st 90th 38.9 Rebounds 41.1 34th 75th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 14.7 2nd 300th 6.1 3pt Made 8.1 126th 9th 19.3 Assists 14.1 141st 226th 12.3 Turnovers 8.9 11th

