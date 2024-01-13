Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6, 0-0 Southland) facing the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

Houston Christian Players to Watch

Michael Imariagbe: 11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Marcus Greene: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Bonke Maring: 8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Pierce Bazil: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Jay Alvarez: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Kalen Williams: 14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Tommie Lewis: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Alonzo Dodd: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Zondrick Garrett: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce Rank Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank 137th 76.9 Points Scored 69.6 292nd 245th 73.5 Points Allowed 83.2 356th 305th 33.5 Rebounds 40.8 40th 297th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 10.7 71st 14th 10.2 3pt Made 4.2 358th 32nd 17 Assists 12.3 267th 197th 11.9 Turnovers 16.5 362nd

