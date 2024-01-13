Saturday's WAC slate includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) playing the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Abilene Christian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ali Abdou Dibba: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Jack Madden: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Kavion McClain: 5.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Hunter Goodrick: 9.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Brantly Stevenson: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank 287th 69.9 Points Scored 76.4 153rd 57th 65.5 Points Allowed 76.0 293rd 78th 39.3 Rebounds 33.9 296th 59th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th 262nd 6.6 3pt Made 6.0 304th 334th 10.8 Assists 13.9 153rd 137th 11.3 Turnovers 13.1 289th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.