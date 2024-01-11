Houston Christian vs. Northwestern State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern State Demons (4-7) play the Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) in a matchup of Southland teams at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.
Houston Christian vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- N'Denasija Collins: 13.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kennedy Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Amy Cotton: 5.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Enya Maguire: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
