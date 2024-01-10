Thunder vs. Heat January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Miami Heat (18-12) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSOK.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Thunder vs. Heat Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, BSOK
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Thunder Games
- December 31 at home vs the Nets
- January 2 at home vs the Celtics
- December 29 at the Nuggets
- January 5 at the Nets
- January 8 at the Wizards
Thunder Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 31.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Thunder are getting 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this year.
- Jalen Williams gets the Thunder 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo puts up 22.0 points, 4.1 assists and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- Jimmy Butler puts up 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jaime Jaquez puts up 13.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Duncan Robinson puts up 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 44.9% from beyond the arc (ninth in league) with 3.2 made treys per contest.
- Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Thunder vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Thunder
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|121.3
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.6
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|49.7%
|39.5%
|Three Point %
|38.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.