TCU vs. Texas January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (13-0) play a fellow Big 12 squad, the Texas Longhorns (13-0), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Moody Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET.
TCU vs. Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
TCU Players to Watch
- Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.3 BLK
- Madison Conner: 22.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaden Owens: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaliyah Roberson: 7.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Texas Players to Watch
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
