Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3, 0-0 CUSA) meet a fellow CUSA squad, the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7, 0-0 CUSA), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Sam Houston Games
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Davon Barnes: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamar Wilkerson: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damon Nicholas Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaden Ray: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kian Scroggins: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Brandon Newman: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrone Marshall: 8.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Babacar Faye: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rodney Howard: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Sam Houston Rank
|Sam Houston AVG
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Western Kentucky Rank
|273rd
|71.1
|Points Scored
|79.9
|75th
|202nd
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|230th
|187th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|41.8
|24th
|132nd
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|103rd
|223rd
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.3
|285th
|208th
|13.2
|Assists
|12.8
|232nd
|301st
|13.4
|Turnovers
|12.7
|259th
