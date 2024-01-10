The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-3, 0-0 CUSA) meet a fellow CUSA squad, the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7, 0-0 CUSA), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Davon Barnes: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamar Wilkerson: 12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Damon Nicholas Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaden Ray: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Kian Scroggins: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Brandon Newman: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyrone Marshall: 8.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Babacar Faye: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Rodney Howard: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank 273rd 71.1 Points Scored 79.9 75th 202nd 71.8 Points Allowed 72.8 230th 187th 36.6 Rebounds 41.8 24th 132nd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.2 103rd 223rd 7.1 3pt Made 6.3 285th 208th 13.2 Assists 12.8 232nd 301st 13.4 Turnovers 12.7 259th

