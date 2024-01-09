The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) face the Houston Cougars (12-0, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 squads at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game is available on ESPN2.

Houston vs. Iowa State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Houston Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK LJ Cryer: 17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK J'wan Roberts: 7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Iowa State Players to Watch

Tamin Lipsey: 15.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Milan Momcilovic: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Robert Jones: 9.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Curtis Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Houston vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Houston AVG Houston Rank 14th 86.3 Points Scored 75.5 167th 4th 58.2 Points Allowed 50.0 1st 158th 37.2 Rebounds 41.1 31st 125th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 14.7 2nd 212th 7.2 3pt Made 8.1 126th 12th 18.6 Assists 14.1 144th 91st 10.7 Turnovers 8.9 10th

