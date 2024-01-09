Tuesday's contest features the No. 12 BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) and the No. 18 Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) squaring off at Foster Pavilion in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 77-76 win for BYU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Baylor vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Baylor vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 77, Baylor 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-0.7)

BYU (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.6

Baylor's record against the spread so far this season is 8-4-0, and BYU's is 10-3-0. A total of eight out of the Bears' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Cougars' games have gone over. In the last 10 contests, Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while BYU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game with a +263 scoring differential overall. They put up 88.1 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 69.4 per outing (135th in college basketball).

The 36.6 rebounds per game Baylor averages rank 175th in college basketball, and are 7.7 more than the 28.9 its opponents grab per contest.

Baylor knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) at a 43.2% rate (first in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 per game its opponents make at a 30.6% rate.

The Bears rank first in college basketball with 111.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 120th in college basketball defensively with 87.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Baylor has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (130th in college basketball action), 1.2 fewer than the 12.4 it forces on average (151st in college basketball).

