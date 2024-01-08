For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyler Seguin a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

  • In 12 of 38 games this season, Seguin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 17.5% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Predators 1 1 0 19:07 Home L 4-3
1/4/2024 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:56 Home L 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:07 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 14:57 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:42 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

