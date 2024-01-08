The Washington Wizards (6-29) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on MNMT and BSOK.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK

MNMT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 126 - Wizards 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 11.5)

Thunder (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-14.4)

Thunder (-14.4) Pick OU: Under (246.5)



Under (246.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.6

The Thunder sport a 24-10-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 16-19-0 mark from the Wizards.

As an 11.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Oklahoma City is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 4-2 ATS record Washington puts up as an 11.5-point underdog.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the point total 57.1% of the time this season (20 out of 35). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (21 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Thunder are 15-5, a better tally than the Wizards have posted (5-28) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder sport a top-five offense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 121.8 points per game. Defensively, they rank 15th with 114.2 points allowed per contest.

It's been a difficult stretch for Oklahoma City in terms of rebounding, as it is tallying just 40.7 boards per game (third-worst in NBA) and ceding 45.8 rebounds per contest (fifth-worst).

The Thunder rank 11th in the NBA with 26.6 dimes per contest.

In terms of turnovers, things are clicking for Oklahoma City, who is averaging 11.6 turnovers per game (second-best in NBA) and forcing 15.4 turnovers per contest (best).

With a 39.4% three-point percentage this season, the Thunder rank best in the NBA. They rank 10th in the league by making 13.2 threes per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.