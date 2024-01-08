On Monday, January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards (6-29) will be attempting to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSOK.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK

MNMT and BSOK Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Thunder vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-11.5) 246.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Thunder (-11.5) 247 -670 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Thunder vs Wizards Additional Info

Thunder vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Thunder's +257 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 121.8 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 114.2 per contest (15th in the league).

The Wizards put up 115.1 points per game (15th in league) while allowing 126.1 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -382 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11 points per game.

These two teams are scoring 236.9 points per game between them, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 240.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has put together a 24-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has covered 16 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.

Thunder Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33.5 -118 31.5 Chet Holmgren 18.5 -118 17.4 Jalen Williams 17.5 -118 18.1 Josh Giddey 12.5 -111 12.1 Luguentz Dort 11.5 -110 11.2

Thunder and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +1800 +900 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

