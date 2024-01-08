When the Washington Wizards (6-29) and Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) play at Capital One Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder dropped their previous game to the Nets, 124-115, on Friday. Gilgeous-Alexander starred with 34 points, and also had nine boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 34 9 6 0 0 2 Jalen Williams 20 5 5 0 1 2 Chet Holmgren 17 6 3 1 1 0

Thunder vs Wizards Additional Info

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander's averages for the season are 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists, making 54.7% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Chet Holmgren adds 17.4 points per game, plus 7.4 boards and 2.6 assists.

Jalen Williams averages 18.1 points, 3.8 boards and 4.0 assists, making 53.4% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Josh Giddey averages 12.1 points, 6.0 boards and 4.4 assists, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Luguentz Dort averages 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33.2 7.1 6.3 1.8 0.6 1.5 Chet Holmgren 18.6 5.9 3.2 0.3 2.4 2.1 Jalen Williams 19.3 3.4 4.7 1.4 0.9 2.1 Josh Giddey 12.1 5.6 4.1 0.4 0.3 1.3 Luguentz Dort 12.2 4.0 1.9 0.9 1.0 2.3

