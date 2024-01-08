Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kyle Kuzma are two of the players with prop bets available when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards square off at Capital One Arena on Monday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Thunder vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: +146)

The 34.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Monday is 3.0 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 18.5-point prop bet set for Chet Holmgren on Monday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Jalen Williams is averaging 18.1 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.6 higher than Monday's prop total.

He has collected 3.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Williams' assist average -- 4.0 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Williams averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -135)

The 22.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Monday is 0.1 lower than his season scoring average.

He has collected 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Kuzma has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Monday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -164) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -111)

The 12.5 points prop bet over/under set for Tyus Jones on Monday equals his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (2.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

