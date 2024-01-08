The Washington Wizards (6-29) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) on January 8, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSOK.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Thunder

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports Live Stream:

Thunder vs Wizards Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.

Oklahoma City has a 17-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.2% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 28th.

The 121.8 points per game the Thunder put up are only 4.3 fewer points than the Wizards allow (126.1).

When Oklahoma City puts up more than 126.1 points, it is 11-2.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are averaging 124.4 points per game this year in home games, which is six more points than they're averaging in road games (118.4).

Defensively Oklahoma City has been worse in home games this season, giving up 116.2 points per game, compared to 111.7 on the road.

The Thunder are making 13.4 treys per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging in road games (12.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.4% when playing at home and 40.8% away from home.

Thunder Injuries