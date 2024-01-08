The Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (6-29) at Capital One Arena on Monday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Thunder lost their last outing 124-115 against the Nets on Friday. The Thunder got a team-leading 34 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the loss.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylin Williams PF Questionable Hip 3.5 3.2 1.3

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Landry Shamet: Questionable (Hamstring)

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSOK

