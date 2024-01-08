Monday's contest that pits the Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) versus the Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Grambling. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 8.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 70, Texas Southern 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Grambling

Computer Predicted Spread: Grambling (-0.1)

Grambling (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 137.3

Grambling has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas Southern is 3-7-0. The Grambling Tigers are 5-6-0 and the Texas Southern Tigers are 3-7-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Texas Southern Tigers put up 64.4 points per game (348th in college basketball) while giving up 76.7 per outing (307th in college basketball). They have a -147 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.3 points per game.

Texas Southern comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. It records 36.6 rebounds per game (174th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 41.8.

Texas Southern hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (250th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc (337th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.9%.

Texas Southern forces 12 turnovers per game (184th in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (173rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.