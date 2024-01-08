Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian January 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-6, 0-0 Southland) face the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland teams at 8:00 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Garry Clark: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Lance Amir-Paul: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Owen Dease: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- Michael Imariagbe: 11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Marcus Greene: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bonke Maring: 8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pierce Bazil: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jay Alvarez: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Houston Christian AVG
|Houston Christian Rank
|147th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|69.6
|292nd
|105th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|83.2
|357th
|24th
|41.8
|Rebounds
|40.8
|39th
|19th
|12.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|69th
|322nd
|5.6
|3pt Made
|4.2
|358th
|81st
|15.5
|Assists
|12.3
|264th
|259th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|16.5
|362nd
