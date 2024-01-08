The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at American Bank Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

This season, the Islanders have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.

In games Texas A&M-CC shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Islanders are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 34th.

The 76.8 points per game the Islanders score are 7.6 fewer points than the Huskies give up (84.4).

Texas A&M-CC has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 84.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-CC is posting 89.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 22.4 more points than it is averaging away from home (67.1).

In 2023-24, the Islanders are ceding 56.0 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 74.0.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Texas A&M-CC has played better when playing at home this year, averaging 6.8 per game, compared to 5.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has produced a 28.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 30.8% clip away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule