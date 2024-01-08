Here's a look at the injury report for the Dallas Stars (22-11-5), which currently has three players listed, as the Stars prepare for their matchup against the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Jake Oettinger G Out Lower Body Miro Heiskanen D Out Lower Body

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Upper Body Filip Gustavsson G Out Lower Body Jared Spurgeon D Out Undisclosed Vinni Lettieri C Out Lower Body Marcus Foligno LW Questionable Lower Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Stars Season Insights

The Stars' 136 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Their +17 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild have 113 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

Minnesota allows 3.2 goals per game (121 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.

They have the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

Stars vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-145) Wild (+120) 6

