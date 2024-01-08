The Dallas Stars' Matt Duchene and the Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

Stars vs. Wild Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Jason Robertson has been a key contributor for Dallas this season, collecting 39 points in 38 games.

Duchene has picked up 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 24 assists.

Joe Pavelski's total of 35 points is via 15 goals and 20 assists.

In 18 games, Scott Wedgewood's record is 11-4-3. He has conceded 57 goals (3.17 goals against average) and has made 481 saves.

Wild Players to Watch

Kirill Kaprizov is among the top options on offense for Minnesota, with 34 points this season, as he has recorded 13 goals and 21 assists in 34 games.

Zuccarello has made a major impact for Minnesota this season with 29 points (six goals and 23 assists).

This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 15 goals and contributed 11 assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of 26.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 7-8-2 on the season, giving up 53 goals (3.1 goals against average) and amassing 457 saves with an .896% save percentage (48th in the league).

Stars vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 3rd 3.58 Goals Scored 2.97 23rd 14th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.18 20th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.2 20th 12th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.3 16th 12th 22.94% Power Play % 19.05% 19th 4th 85% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 28th

