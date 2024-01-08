Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will lead the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) into a away game against the Washington Wizards (6-29) at Capital One Arena on Monday, at 7:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Wizards Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT and BSOK

MNMT and BSOK Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Kyle Kuzma Total Fantasy Pts 1738.1 1219.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.7 34.8 Fantasy Rank 5 42

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers for the season are 31.5 points, 6.4 assists and 6 boards per contest, shooting 54.7% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game with a +257 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.8 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 114.2 per outing (15th in the league).

Oklahoma City loses the rebound battle by 5.1 boards on average. it collects 40.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 28th in the league, while its opponents grab 45.8 per outing.

The Thunder connect on 13.2 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 39.4% from deep while their opponents hit 35.8% from long range.

Oklahoma City has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.6 per game (second in NBA play) while forcing 15.4 (first in the league).

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Wizards have been outscored by 11 points per game (posting 115.1 points per game, 15th in league, while allowing 126.1 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -382 scoring differential.

Washington loses the rebound battle by 10.6 boards on average. It collects 39.3 rebounds per game, 30th in the league, while its opponents pull down 49.9.

The Wizards knock down 12.4 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.4. They shoot 35.3% from deep, and their opponents shoot 38.2%.

Washington and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wizards commit 13.5 per game (19th in league) and force 13.8 (ninth in NBA).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Kyle Kuzma Plus/Minus Per Game 8.9 -9.2 Usage Percentage 33.1% 31.6% True Shooting Pct 64.3% 55.5% Total Rebound Pct 9.6% 10.1% Assist Pct 30.7% 21.6%

