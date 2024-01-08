Will Roope Hintz score a goal when the Dallas Stars play the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

Hintz has scored in 11 of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play, Hintz has accumulated five goals and five assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 121 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Predators 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-3 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:10 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 3 3 0 18:20 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:35 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

