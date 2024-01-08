Will Radek Faksa Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 8?
When the Dallas Stars face off against the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Radek Faksa find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Faksa stats and insights
- Faksa has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- Faksa has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 121 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Faksa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|1/4/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:20
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 6-1
Stars vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
