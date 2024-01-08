The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at F. G. Clark Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: F. G. Clark Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern -6.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Prairie View A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 143.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

Prairie View A&M's average game total this season has been 149, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Prairie View A&M's ATS record is 6-6-0 this year.

Southern has covered the spread less often than Prairie View A&M this year, tallying an ATS record of 4-7-0, compared to the 6-6-0 mark of Prairie View A&M.

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern 7 63.6% 74.9 145.5 73.3 151.7 148.7 Prairie View A&M 6 50% 70.6 145.5 78.4 151.7 145.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends

Against the spread in SWAC play, the Jaguars were 10-9-0 last year.

The Panthers' 70.6 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 73.3 the Jaguars allow.

When it scores more than 73.3 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern 4-7-0 0-0 4-7-0 Prairie View A&M 6-6-0 6-4 5-7-0

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Prairie View A&M 9-2 Home Record 9-3 5-12 Away Record 4-14 7-2-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 82.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.