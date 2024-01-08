Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Southern Jaguars (2-9) meeting the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-6) at 6:30 PM ET.

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Ryann Pane: 12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Gerlyn Smith: 8.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Desiree Lewis: 7.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Amauri Williams: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jada Roberson: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Southern Players to Watch

Aleighyah Fontenot: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Chloe Fleming: 6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tionna Lidge: 4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Kyanna Morgan: 4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Soniyah Reed: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

