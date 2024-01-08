The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship, where they will face the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on January 8, 2024, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends

Michigan has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Wolverines are 6-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Washington has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Huskies have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Michigan & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. -184 Bet $184 to win $100 Washington To Win the National Champ. +200 Bet $100 to win $200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.