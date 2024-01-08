On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Mason Marchment going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

  • Marchment has scored in 10 of 38 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (one shot).
  • Marchment has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Marchment averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 121 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Predators 1 0 1 16:12 Home L 4-3
1/4/2024 Avalanche 2 0 2 15:11 Home L 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:59 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 4 3 1 15:36 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:04 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:25 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:16 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

