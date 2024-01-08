The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) in a matchup of Southland teams at Montagne Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 7.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup's over/under is 157.5.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

TV: ESPN+

Where: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lamar -7.5 157.5

Lamar Betting Records & Stats

Lamar's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 157.5 points five times.

Lamar's games this year have an average point total of 160.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lamar Cardinals' ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

Lamar has been more successful against the spread than Incarnate Word this year, tallying an ATS record of 7-3-0, compared to the 6-6-0 mark of Incarnate Word.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lamar 5 50% 83 157.7 77.4 154.8 148.9 Incarnate Word 3 25% 74.7 157.7 77.4 154.8 149.1

Additional Lamar Insights & Trends

Lamar compiled an 11-8-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.

The Lamar Cardinals record 5.6 more points per game (83) than the Incarnate Word Cardinals allow (77.4).

Lamar is 5-0 against the spread and 7-2 overall when scoring more than 77.4 points.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lamar 7-3-0 0-0 8-2-0 Incarnate Word 6-6-0 1-3 5-7-0

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Home/Away Splits

Lamar Incarnate Word 5-1 Home Record 3-2 0-6 Away Record 2-6 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 93.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-3-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

