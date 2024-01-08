Monday's Southland slate includes the Lamar Cardinals (5-7, 0-0 Southland) against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7, 0-0 Southland) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lamar Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lamar Players to Watch

Terry Anderson: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Hamilton: 11 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

11 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Chris Pryor: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jakevion Buckley: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Cody Pennebaker: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Sky Wicks: 17.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Josiah Hammons: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Shon Robinson: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Elijah Davis: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Morgan: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison

Lamar Rank Lamar AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 47th 81.8 Points Scored 74.9 184th 334th 79.2 Points Allowed 78 326th 78th 39.2 Rebounds 36.5 190th 49th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th 69th 8.8 3pt Made 8.4 100th 32nd 17.1 Assists 12.3 264th 307th 13.5 Turnovers 14.6 340th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.