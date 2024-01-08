The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) are home in Southland action versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

The Lamar Cardinals make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Incarnate Word Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Lamar is 6-3 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Lamar Cardinals are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Incarnate Word Cardinals rank 199th.

The Lamar Cardinals score 5.6 more points per game (83.0) than the Incarnate Word Cardinals allow (77.4).

When Lamar puts up more than 77.4 points, it is 7-2.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

At home, Lamar is scoring 21.2 more points per game (93.5) than it is when playing on the road (72.3).

At home, the Lamar Cardinals are ceding 10.7 fewer points per game (72.8) than in road games (83.5).

Lamar is sinking 8.8 three-pointers per game, which is 1.6 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.2). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.2% in home games and 34.4% on the road.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule