How to Watch Lamar vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) are home in Southland action versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- McNeese vs Northwestern State (7:30 PM ET | January 8)
- Houston Christian vs Texas A&M-CC (8:00 PM ET | January 8)
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Lamar Cardinals make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Incarnate Word Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Lamar is 6-3 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Lamar Cardinals are the 37th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Incarnate Word Cardinals rank 199th.
- The Lamar Cardinals score 5.6 more points per game (83.0) than the Incarnate Word Cardinals allow (77.4).
- When Lamar puts up more than 77.4 points, it is 7-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lamar Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Lamar is scoring 21.2 more points per game (93.5) than it is when playing on the road (72.3).
- At home, the Lamar Cardinals are ceding 10.7 fewer points per game (72.8) than in road games (83.5).
- Lamar is sinking 8.8 three-pointers per game, which is 1.6 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.2). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.2% in home games and 34.4% on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ LSU
|L 87-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/30/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 91-64
|Montagne Center
|1/6/2024
|Northwestern State
|W 90-70
|Montagne Center
|1/8/2024
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Nicholls State
|-
|Stopher Gym
|1/15/2024
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.