Josh Giddey and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will face the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Giddey totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 124-115 loss against the Nets.

In this article, we break down Giddey's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.1 12.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 5.8 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.5 PRA -- 22.5 22.8 PR -- 18.1 18.3 3PM 0.5 1.0 1.3



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Wizards

Giddey is responsible for attempting 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

The Thunder rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 105.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 126.1 points per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 49.9 rebounds per contest, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA.

Allowing 30.4 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards have conceded 13.4 makes per game, 20th in the league.

Josh Giddey vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 37 20 6 9 2 0 1 11/16/2022 20 11 6 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.