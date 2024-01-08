When the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jason Robertson light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

In 11 of 38 games this season, Robertson has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored two goals versus the Wild this season in one game (five shots).

He has three goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

Robertson's shooting percentage is 11.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Predators 2 1 1 18:35 Home L 4-3 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:37 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 1 1 0 21:16 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:40 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:45 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:37 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 19:33 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 18:33 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:53 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

