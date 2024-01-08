The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hakanpaa stats and insights

  • Hakanpaa has scored in one of 38 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 3.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are giving up 121 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:04 Home L 4-3
1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:14 Home L 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:55 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:28 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:59 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.