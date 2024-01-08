The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) are home in Southland play against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Lamar Cardinals have averaged.

Incarnate Word is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are the 199th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lamar Cardinals sit at 30th.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals put up an average of 74.7 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 77.4 the Lamar Cardinals allow.

When it scores more than 77.4 points, Incarnate Word is 3-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

At home Incarnate Word is putting up 78.8 points per game, 5.4 more than it is averaging on the road (73.4).

At home, the Incarnate Word Cardinals give up 70.8 points per game. Away, they give up 82.9.

Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word makes fewer trifectas away (8 per game) than at home (9.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (41.1%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule