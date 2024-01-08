How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) are home in Southland play against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- McNeese vs Northwestern State (7:30 PM ET | January 8)
- Houston Christian vs Texas A&M-CC (8:00 PM ET | January 8)
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Incarnate Word Cardinals have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Lamar Cardinals have averaged.
- Incarnate Word is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Incarnate Word Cardinals are the 199th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lamar Cardinals sit at 30th.
- The Incarnate Word Cardinals put up an average of 74.7 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 77.4 the Lamar Cardinals allow.
- When it scores more than 77.4 points, Incarnate Word is 3-2.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison
- At home Incarnate Word is putting up 78.8 points per game, 5.4 more than it is averaging on the road (73.4).
- At home, the Incarnate Word Cardinals give up 70.8 points per game. Away, they give up 82.9.
- Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word makes fewer trifectas away (8 per game) than at home (9.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (41.1%) too.
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|L 77-74
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Our Lady of the Lake
|W 83-74
|McDermott Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas A&M-CC
|L 75-65
|McDermott Center
|1/8/2024
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|1/15/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
