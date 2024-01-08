The Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) are home in Southland play against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Incarnate Word Cardinals have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Lamar Cardinals have averaged.
  • Incarnate Word is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Incarnate Word Cardinals are the 199th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lamar Cardinals sit at 30th.
  • The Incarnate Word Cardinals put up an average of 74.7 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 77.4 the Lamar Cardinals allow.
  • When it scores more than 77.4 points, Incarnate Word is 3-2.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Incarnate Word is putting up 78.8 points per game, 5.4 more than it is averaging on the road (73.4).
  • At home, the Incarnate Word Cardinals give up 70.8 points per game. Away, they give up 82.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word makes fewer trifectas away (8 per game) than at home (9.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (41.1%) too.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/30/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley L 77-74 UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 Our Lady of the Lake W 83-74 McDermott Center
1/6/2024 Texas A&M-CC L 75-65 McDermott Center
1/8/2024 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
1/13/2024 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
1/15/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

