The Houston Christian Huskies (2-10, 0-1 Southland) aim to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • Houston Christian is 2-5 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Islanders sit at 13th.
  • The Huskies score only 4.8 more points per game (71.7) than the Islanders give up to opponents (66.9).
  • Houston Christian has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • Houston Christian is putting up more points at home (91.4 per game) than on the road (57.6).
  • The Huskies are conceding fewer points at home (80 per game) than away (87.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Houston Christian makes fewer triples away (3.7 per game) than at home (4.4), and shoots a lower percentage away (23%) than at home (25.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ SMU L 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Texas A&M L 79-52 Reed Arena
1/6/2024 Nicholls State L 98-94 Sharp Gymnasium
1/8/2024 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
1/13/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/15/2024 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.