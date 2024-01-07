Tyrrell Hatton will be among those competing at the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7.

Looking to place a bet on Tyrrell Hatton at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +8000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Hatton Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Hatton has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Hatton has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hatton has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In his past five events, Hatton has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Hatton will try to make the cut for the 14th straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 17 -6 278 0 17 5 7 $8.7M

Other Players at The Sentry

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The Sentry Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year, while Plantation Course at Kapalua is set for a longer 7,596 yards.

Plantation Course at Kapalua has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Hatton has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,364 yards, 232 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 69th percentile of competitors.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the TOUR Championship ranked in the 52nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the TOUR Championship, Hatton was better than 34% of the competitors (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Hatton recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Hatton recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.7).

Hatton's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship were less than the field average (9.5).

In that most recent outing, Hatton's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.8).

Hatton finished the TOUR Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hatton finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.